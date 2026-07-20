Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Shares Bought by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,915 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $6,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 64,911 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 43,986 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,533,420 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $262,291,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,691 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Qualcomm by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,690 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $24,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Price Performance

Qualcomm stock opened at $171.78 on Monday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.99 and a 52-week high of $259.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.62 and a 200-day moving average of $168.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Qualcomm's payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total value of $529,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,972,189.60. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,721 shares of company stock worth $4,044,465. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $190.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Guggenheim set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Argus set a $220.00 price objective on Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Qualcomm from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $221.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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