Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Shares Purchased by Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,826 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,138 shares during the quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $9,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in Qualcomm by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 43,986 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,533,420 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $262,291,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,691 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,690 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $24,578,000 after buying an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 40,009 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $6,844,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Qualcomm Trading Down 3.1%

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $214.07 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $188.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. Qualcomm Incorporated has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $259.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.59.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $325,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,352.56. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,928,958. Insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $184.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

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