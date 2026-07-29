Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi decreased its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,252,833 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 2,673,228 shares during the period. Amundi owned 0.50% of Qualcomm worth $676,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Qualcomm by 17,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Qualcomm Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $162.88 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $202.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.13. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $121.99 and a 52-week high of $259.92. The company has a market capitalization of $171.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The business's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Key Stories Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total value of $167,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 197,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,721 shares of company stock valued at $4,044,465. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. DZ Bank raised Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Summit Insights raised shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualcomm has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $222.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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