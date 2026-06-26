Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,633 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 5,678 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,033,000. First American Bank boosted its position in Qualcomm by 6.2% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 5,400 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Arta Finance Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Qualcomm by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Arta Finance Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in Qualcomm by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Qualcomm in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Qualcomm Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of QCOM opened at $204.90 on Friday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $121.99 and a twelve month high of $259.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $199.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.69.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Qualcomm declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane cut Qualcomm to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Craig Hallum lowered Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded Qualcomm from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $213.03.

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Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In related news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.35, for a total value of $493,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,737.40. This trade represents a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 21,806 shares of company stock worth $3,928,958 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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