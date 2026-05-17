Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724,786 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 10,037 shares during the period. Qualcomm makes up about 5.1% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned about 0.07% of Qualcomm worth $123,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Qualcomm by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Qualcomm by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,085 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Qualcomm by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Qualcomm by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its holdings in Qualcomm by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,847 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Insider Activity

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,065,677.70. This represents a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total transaction of $529,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,972,189.60. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $3,268,316. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualcomm Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $201.49 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $147.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $212.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.49. Qualcomm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $121.99 and a twelve month high of $247.90.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The company's revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is presently 38.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Summit Insights raised shares of Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $180.37.

Get Our Latest Report on QCOM

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report).

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