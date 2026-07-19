Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,430 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 8,579 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Qualcomm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 17,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 171 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $171.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $181.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.63. Qualcomm Incorporated has a twelve month low of $121.99 and a twelve month high of $259.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.42.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Key Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Qualcomm from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of Qualcomm from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Qualcomm to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualcomm presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $221.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total transaction of $529,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,972,189.60. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,721 shares of company stock valued at $4,044,465. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

See Also

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