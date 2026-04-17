Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Stock Holdings Boosted by Trivium Point Advisory LLC

Trivium Point Advisory LLC boosted its position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 597.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,113 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,801 shares during the quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 72.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Qualcomm during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Qualcomm by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Monday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Daiwa Securities Group cut shares of Qualcomm from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $161.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Qualcomm

Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $438,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,841. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total value of $458,787.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,599 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,202.35. This trade represents a 8.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 9,118 shares of company stock worth $1,233,705 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $134.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock's 50-day moving average is $134.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.67. Qualcomm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.99 and a fifty-two week high of $205.95.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. Qualcomm had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

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