Qualys, Inc. $QLYS Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS - Free Report) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,898 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 9,895 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC's holdings in Qualys were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 204.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the software maker's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 345 shares of the software maker's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company's stock.

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Qualys Price Performance

Shares of QLYS opened at $128.32 on Tuesday. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $74.51 and a one year high of $155.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.65.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $175.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.63 million. Qualys had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The firm's revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Qualys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.440-7.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.800 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In other news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total value of $51,173.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,088.48. This represents a 2.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 865 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $94,665.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 64,571 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,066,650.24. This trade represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,881 shares of company stock worth $3,628,154. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on QLYS. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Qualys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Qualys from $113.00 to $87.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Qualys from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Qualys from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $122.14.

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Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc NASDAQ: QLYS is a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions designed to help organizations streamline their IT security programs. Operating on a unified, modular platform, Qualys offers continuous visibility into global IT assets through a combination of lightweight cloud agents and on-premises scanner appliances. The platform supports an array of security and compliance use cases, enabling real-time detection of vulnerabilities, policy violations and misconfigurations across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

The company's flagship Qualys Cloud Platform delivers a suite of integrated applications, including vulnerability management, detection and response (VMDR), policy compliance, web application scanning, file integrity monitoring, asset inventory and container security.

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