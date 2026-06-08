Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Position Raised by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 184.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,517 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 24,954 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV's holdings in Quanta Services were worth $16,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 12,471 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at $4,632,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at about $996,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $696.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm's 50 day moving average is $661.40 and its 200-day moving average is $548.61. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $341.93 and a 12-month high of $788.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Quanta Services's payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

Quanta Services announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $635.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $538.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $606.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $733.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PWR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,398.40. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total transaction of $20,032,294.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 16,508 shares in the company, valued at $12,722,880.68. The trade was a 61.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Further Reading

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