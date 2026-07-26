Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,134 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Quanta Services were worth $40,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Quanta Services alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 23.5% in the first quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 84 shares of the construction company's stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 987 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the construction company's stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total value of $100,184,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 556,911 shares of the company's stock, valued at $429,183,462.15. This represents a 18.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. This trade represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR opened at $626.03 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $363.01 and a 52-week high of $788.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $689.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $605.59. The company has a market cap of $93.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $646.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $635.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Quanta Services from $606.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research cut Quanta Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $640.00 to $733.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $745.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Quanta Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Quanta Services wasn't on the list.

While Quanta Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here