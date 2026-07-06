Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Acquired by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 134.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,211 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 321.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 221.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 74 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company's stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Quanta Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Quanta Services from $538.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Quanta Services from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $640.00 to $733.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $627.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $755.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR opened at $667.73 on Monday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $711.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $583.67. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $363.01 and a 52-week high of $788.75. The company has a market cap of $100.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.60, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

Quanta Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total value of $20,032,294.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,508 shares in the company, valued at $12,722,880.68. This represents a 61.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,398.40. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Quanta Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Quanta Services wasn't on the list.

While Quanta Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here