Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,656 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 3,267 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,793 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $21,016,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the construction company's stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 3,593 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total value of $100,184,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 556,911 shares in the company, valued at $429,183,462.15. This represents a 18.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $722.60 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $326.89 and a one year high of $788.75. The company has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.12, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business's 50 day moving average price is $632.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $528.65.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $685.00 to $826.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Quanta Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $715.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Quanta Services

Trending Headlines about Quanta Services

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Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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