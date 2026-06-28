Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA reduced its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,567 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 86,964 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned approximately 0.34% of Quanta Services worth $281,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lewis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the construction company's stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the construction company's stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the construction company's stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company's stock.

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Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR opened at $686.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $702.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $574.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $103.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.20. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $363.01 and a 1-year high of $788.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 3.67%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. Research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,398.40. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total value of $20,032,294.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,722,880.68. This represents a 61.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PWR. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Quanta Services from $580.00 to $693.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Quanta Services from $538.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Quanta Services from $570.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $872.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $733.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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