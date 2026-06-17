Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Sold by Rakuten Investment Management Inc.

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,611 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 6,346 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $8,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 5.4% during the third quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 46,609 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $19,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130,436 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $55,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 44.4% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 245,506 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $101,743,000 after purchasing an additional 75,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,602 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $21,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Quanta Services from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $646.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $635.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $733.87.

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Quanta Services Stock Down 0.6%

PWR stock opened at $720.15 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $353.69 and a 12-month high of $788.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $108.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.79, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $681.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $561.11.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company's revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.04%.

Quanta Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.65, for a total transaction of $100,184,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 556,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,183,462.15. This trade represents a 18.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,398.40. This represents a 33.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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