Bamco Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 263,679 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 52,110 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.17% of Quanta Services worth $169,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 78.4% in the third quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $6,958,000 after buying an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Unisphere Establishment acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,048,000. Stance Capital LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 4,223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stance Capital LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,740 shares of the construction company's stock worth $40,954,000 after acquiring an additional 18,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company's stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts: Sign Up

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE PWR opened at $580.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $620.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $634.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $408.36 and a 12-month high of $788.75. The company has a market capitalization of $87.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.02 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Quanta Services's previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is 3.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $807.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Quanta Services to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $676.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $748.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Argus set a $800.00 price objective on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $755.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Quanta Services

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc. is a Houston-based infrastructure solutions provider serving electric power, energy and communications industries. The company plans, designs, installs, repairs and maintains infrastructure that supports the delivery of electricity, natural gas and communications services. Its work includes electric transmission and distribution systems, substations, renewable energy projects, natural gas pipelines and related facilities, and communications networks. Quanta also provides engineering, procurement and construction services, as well as ongoing maintenance and emergency response.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Quanta Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Quanta Services wasn't on the list.

While Quanta Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.



Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America. Get This Free Report