Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 136,012 Shares of F5, Inc. $FFIV

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) by 127.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,882 shares of the network technology company's stock after buying an additional 136,012 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.43% of F5 worth $70,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,357,293 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $1,878,023,000 after acquiring an additional 114,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of F5 by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,226,326 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $1,042,716,000 after purchasing an additional 53,712 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of F5 by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,753,652 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $702,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,291 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at $579,699,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in F5 by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,537,680 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $392,508,000 after purchasing an additional 106,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,328 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.58, for a total transaction of $439,010.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,474.80. The trade was a 14.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 3,783 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.39, for a total transaction of $1,276,346.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 146,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,592,618.71. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,579 shares of company stock worth $7,836,860. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

More F5 News

Here are the key news stories impacting F5 this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q3 results: F5 reported adjusted EPS of $4.73, well above the roughly $4.00 consensus, while revenue rose 10.9% year over year to $865.1 million versus expectations of $834.6 million. Product revenue grew 19%, marking the eighth consecutive quarter of double-digit product growth. F5 Reports Third Quarter Results with 19% Product Revenue Growth

F5 reported adjusted EPS of $4.73, well above the roughly $4.00 consensus, while revenue rose 10.9% year over year to $865.1 million versus expectations of $834.6 million. Product revenue grew 19%, marking the eighth consecutive quarter of double-digit product growth. Positive Sentiment: Guidance was raised: F5 forecast fourth-quarter EPS of $4.14-$4.26 and revenue of $870 million-$890 million, above analyst estimates of $3.95 EPS and $858 million revenue. Full-year fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $17.21-$17.33 also exceeded the prior consensus estimate of $15.75. F5 raises annual revenue growth forecast again on strong cybersecurity demand

F5 forecast fourth-quarter EPS of $4.14-$4.26 and revenue of $870 million-$890 million, above analyst estimates of $3.95 EPS and $858 million revenue. Full-year fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $17.21-$17.33 also exceeded the prior consensus estimate of $15.75. Positive Sentiment: Demand trends remain favorable: Management cited strong cybersecurity demand, hybrid multicloud adoption, application-security growth and increasing AI-related network requirements. The performance prompted some analysts to raise estimates. F5's Systems revenue surges during Q3

Management cited strong cybersecurity demand, hybrid multicloud adoption, application-security growth and increasing AI-related network requirements. The performance prompted some analysts to raise estimates. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst views are mixed: JPMorgan raised its price target to $515 and maintained an overweight rating, while Morgan Stanley raised its target to $415 but kept an equal-weight rating. Barclays lifted its target to $397 but also retained an equal-weight rating. Analysts increase forecasts on F5

JPMorgan raised its price target to $515 and maintained an overweight rating, while Morgan Stanley raised its target to $415 but kept an equal-weight rating. Barclays lifted its target to $397 but also retained an equal-weight rating. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and margin concerns may limit enthusiasm: A recent analysis highlighted a cautious margin outlook despite AI and hybrid-cloud tailwinds, while the reported average analyst price target of $382.67 remains below the stock’s recent trading level. FFIV Q2 deep dive

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on FFIV. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $461.00 price target (up from $423.00) on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore upgraded shares of F5 from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of F5 from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $408.67.

View Our Latest Report on FFIV

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $403.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.03. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.76 and a 52-week high of $435.00. The business's fifty day moving average is $401.20 and its 200 day moving average is $331.76.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $865.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $834.60 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 21.95%.The firm's revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.16 earnings per share. F5 has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.140-4.260 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.210-17.330 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About F5

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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