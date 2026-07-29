Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 152,719 Shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767,086 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 152,719 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.24% of United Airlines worth $70,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $573,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 10,510 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $1,151,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Archon Partners LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $4,788,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on UAL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Airlines from $130.00 to $157.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on United Airlines from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on United Airlines from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $156.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on United Airlines from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $156.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UAL

United Airlines Stock Up 2.7%

UAL opened at $123.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $138.77. The firm's fifty day moving average is $118.06 and its 200 day moving average is $106.86. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.11. United Airlines had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 5.56%.The business had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.87 EPS. United Airlines's revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-11.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Brett J. Hart sold 30,108 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total transaction of $3,634,637.76. Following the sale, the president owned 371,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,857,499.76. This trade represents a 7.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $2,398,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,668. This represents a 14.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 310,010 shares of company stock valued at $36,184,273. Insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting United Airlines

Here are the key news stories impacting United Airlines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Airline stocks benefited from a decline in oil prices, which could reduce United’s largest variable expense and improve profit margins. A report that United previously explored a merger with Delta Air Lines generated additional attention, although the potential deal remains speculative. United Pursued Delta Merger: Report

Airline stocks benefited from a decline in oil prices, which could reduce United’s largest variable expense and improve profit margins. A report that United previously explored a merger with Delta Air Lines generated additional attention, although the potential deal remains speculative. Positive Sentiment: United’s revenue momentum, improving earnings estimates and liquidity position support the investment case. Its latest reported quarter exceeded analyst expectations, with earnings of $1.99 per share versus the $1.88 consensus and revenue of $17.67 billion. United Revenue Growth Analysis

United’s revenue momentum, improving earnings estimates and liquidity position support the investment case. Its latest reported quarter exceeded analyst expectations, with earnings of $1.99 per share versus the $1.88 consensus and revenue of $17.67 billion. Positive Sentiment: United introduced a new Economy Plus seating design for its upcoming Airbus A321XLR aircraft, featuring additional elbow room and a shared table. The product could help differentiate the airline and support premium revenue on long-haul international routes. United Unveils New Economy Plus Seating

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

See Also

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