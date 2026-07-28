Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 172,626 Shares of Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 522,234 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 172,626 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.94% of Five Below worth $119,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Five Below by 40,774,210.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,453,062 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $10,445,139,000 after purchasing an additional 55,452,926 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,786,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,832 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $220,161,000 after buying an additional 745,272 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,785,169 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $336,254,000 after buying an additional 630,710 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,884,000.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $207.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.56 and a 200-day moving average of $209.66. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $251.63.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.45. Five Below had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Five Below has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.650-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.290 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIVE. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on Five Below from $262.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Five Below from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Evercore set a $215.00 target price on Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $254.05.

Read Our Latest Report on FIVE

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

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