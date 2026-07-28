Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 19,597 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,243 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,597 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $92,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 78.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 50 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. HSBC cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $670.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $617.14.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.7%

TMO opened at $558.79 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $435.27 and a one year high of $643.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $496.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $512.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.71 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 15.04%.The business's revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.28 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.930-25.330 EPS. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 25.07 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is 10.11%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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