Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 49,361 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 366,049 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 49,361 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of American Electric Power worth $47,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummitTX Capital L.P. increased its position in American Electric Power by 48.9% during the first quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 128,529 shares of the company's stock worth $16,848,000 after acquiring an additional 42,182 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 707,010 shares of the company's stock worth $92,675,000 after purchasing an additional 318,412 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 162.0% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company's stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 41.9% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 26,750 shares of the company's stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Themes Management Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Themes Management Co LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Electric Power from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $129.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.69. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $105.70 and a one year high of $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.52.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. American Electric Power's payout ratio is currently 55.80%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report).

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