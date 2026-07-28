Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 68,122 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,342 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 68,122 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $87,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 424.6% in the fourth quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 260,740 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $77,234,000 after purchasing an additional 211,040 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 64,458 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $15,624,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 18,288 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,122 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,317,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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International Business Machines Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $215.93 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $199.19 and a 12 month high of $332.46. The company's 50-day moving average price is $262.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $202.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $17.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. International Business Machines's revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of International Business Machines to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $288.00 to $262.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered International Business Machines from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $265.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines

Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: IBM’s blockchain intellectual property attracted a strategic buyer. Circle is acquiring more than 680 patent families, representing nearly 1,000 issued patents worldwide, covering blockchain, banking, insurance, enterprise infrastructure and supply-chain applications. The transaction validates IBM’s technology portfolio and could provide proceeds while allowing Circle to expand its USDC stablecoin and payments businesses. Financial terms were not disclosed. USDC issuer Circle to acquire nearly 1,000 IBM blockchain patents

Circle is acquiring more than 680 patent families, representing nearly 1,000 issued patents worldwide, covering blockchain, banking, insurance, enterprise infrastructure and supply-chain applications. The transaction validates IBM’s technology portfolio and could provide proceeds while allowing Circle to expand its USDC stablecoin and payments businesses. Financial terms were not disclosed. Neutral Sentiment: The patent deal appears strategically positive but has limited immediate financial visibility. Coverage highlights IBM’s role in blockchain infrastructure and Circle’s view that the acquisition creates a leading U.S. blockchain patent position. However, IBM did not disclose the purchase price, so investors cannot yet assess the transaction’s near-term earnings or cash-flow impact. Circle Buys IBM’s Blockchain Patents to Boost Payments Network

Coverage highlights IBM’s role in blockchain infrastructure and Circle’s view that the acquisition creates a leading U.S. blockchain patent position. However, IBM did not disclose the purchase price, so investors cannot yet assess the transaction’s near-term earnings or cash-flow impact. Negative Sentiment: Legal and operating concerns continue to weigh on IBM’s investment case. Bleichmar Fonti & Auld announced an investigation into potential securities-fraud claims following IBM’s recent stock decline and disclosures involving a deal shortfall and slower product momentum. The investigation is an allegation, not a finding of wrongdoing, but it adds headline and litigation risk. IBM Investigation: BFA Law Reviews Potential Securities Fraud Claims

Bleichmar Fonti & Auld announced an investigation into potential securities-fraud claims following IBM’s recent stock decline and disclosures involving a deal shortfall and slower product momentum. The investigation is an allegation, not a finding of wrongdoing, but it adds headline and litigation risk. Negative Sentiment: Recent earnings commentary remains a key overhang. IBM’s latest quarter matched adjusted EPS expectations but revenue came in below consensus, while management acknowledged execution problems and a slowdown in products. Reports also point to customers directing more AI budgets toward hardware, raising questions about IBM’s ability to capture growth from enterprise AI spending. IBM Survived One AI Scare in February. This One Might Be Different.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

See Also

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