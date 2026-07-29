Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 753,474 Shares of Envista Holdings Corporation $NVST

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST - Free Report) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,694,970 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 753,474 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 1.66% of Envista worth $68,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Envista by 1,442.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,420,615 shares of the company's stock worth $52,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,712 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Envista in the second quarter worth about $43,936,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Envista by 341.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,858,293 shares of the company's stock worth $72,515,000 after buying an additional 2,210,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter worth about $45,113,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Envista by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,098,445 shares of the company's stock worth $119,164,000 after buying an additional 1,547,656 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NVST. Zacks Research cut shares of Envista from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Envista from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Envista from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVST

Envista Stock Performance

Shares of Envista stock opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $30.42.

Envista (NYSE:NVST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $705.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $680.03 million. Envista had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Envista has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Corporation will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation is a global dental products company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of dental consumables, equipment and technology solutions. Headquartered in Brea, California, Envista serves dental practitioners, specialists and laboratories in more than 150 countries. The company's offerings span implant, orthodontic, endodontic and restorative product lines as well as digital imaging systems and practice management software.

Envista's product brands include Nobel Biocare for dental implants and restorative solutions, Ormco for orthodontic appliances and treatment systems, Kerr for restorative and endodontic materials, KaVo for dental imaging and handpieces, and Vista for surgical drills and instruments.

Further Reading

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