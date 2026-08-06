Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 8,001 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. $CFR

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR - Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,845 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,772 shares of the bank's stock valued at $209,833,000 after purchasing an additional 236,808 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,224,265 shares of the bank's stock worth $155,059,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,129,673 shares of the bank's stock worth $143,209,000 after purchasing an additional 88,080 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 965,821 shares of the bank's stock worth $122,437,000 after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 789,930 shares of the bank's stock valued at $108,284,000 after buying an additional 45,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company's stock.

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Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $166.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.24 and a 200-day moving average of $144.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.53. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.00 and a 12 month high of $170.29.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.15. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $608.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Cullen/Frost Bankers's payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 837 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total value of $124,118.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,062.48. The trade was a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $160.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CFR

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is the holding company for Frost Bank, a Texas-chartered financial institution whose origins date back to 1868 in San Antonio. As one of the oldest banking organizations in the state, it offers a broad range of services to individuals, small and large businesses, and institutional clients. Core banking activities include commercial lending, deposit services, cash management and trade finance, while consumer products cover residential mortgages, personal lines of credit and home equity loans.

Beyond traditional banking, the company provides comprehensive treasury and equipment leasing solutions tailored to support working capital and capital expenditure requirements.

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