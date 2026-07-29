Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 80,874 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,136 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 80,874 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $83,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,960 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Severin Investments LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $308.40.

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Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $277.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $253.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.12. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.73 and a 12-month high of $334.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.26 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 35.77%. Texas Instruments's revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.230-2.570 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is presently 86.45%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 13,689 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total transaction of $3,822,653.25. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 45,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,718,999.75. This represents a 23.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,260 shares of company stock worth $40,501,461. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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