Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Block, Inc. $XYZ

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report) by 87.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,081,734 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 503,832 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.18% of Block worth $65,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYZ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $535,305,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Block in the fourth quarter worth $484,387,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter worth $368,213,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Block by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,023,441 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,042,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727,217 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Block by 528.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,309,296 shares of the technology company's stock worth $199,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,523 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XYZ shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Block from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Block from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lowered Block from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Block from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $89.84.

View Our Latest Stock Report on XYZ

Insider Transactions at Block

In other news, Director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $473,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,673,672 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $132,052,720.80. This trade represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 43,348 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,467,840.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 557,654 shares in the company, valued at $44,612,320. This trade represents a 7.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 335,300 shares of company stock valued at $25,690,936 over the last ninety days. 11.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Block Price Performance

Block stock opened at $82.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.22. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.21 and a 12-month high of $84.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. Block had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Block Profile

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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