Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. $BAM

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM - Free Report) TSE: BAM.A by 105.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,533 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 144,512 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $12,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,165 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company's stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.59. The company has a market capitalization of $83.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $42.20 and a 12-month high of $64.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM - Get Free Report) TSE: BAM.A last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 49.69% and a return on equity of 30.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.5025 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Brookfield Asset Management's dividend payout ratio is currently 130.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $62.50 price objective on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $59.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAM

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a global alternative asset manager headquartered in Toronto, Canada, that specializes in investments in real assets and related private equity and credit strategies. The firm acquires, manages and develops assets in sectors such as real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity, seeking long-term value through active asset management and operational improvements. Brookfield structures and manages commingled funds, listed partnerships and separate accounts for institutional and retail investors.

The company's products and services include fund management across equity and debt strategies, direct asset ownership and operations, property and facilities management, and capital markets solutions.

Further Reading

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