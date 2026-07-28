Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 277,013 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 51,791 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $93,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.6% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 41,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.6% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 323,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $109,158,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.3% in the first quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the first quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 520.5% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.9%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $399.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $223.70 and a twelve month high of $479.00. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $427.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.65.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 50.31%.The firm had revenue of $39.89 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $1.1136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lipen Yuan bought 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $395,950. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,857 shares of company stock worth $512,334. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, July 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $496.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSM

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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