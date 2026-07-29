Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,168 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 55,885 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Capital One Financial worth $82,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,303,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 353,767 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $85,739,000 after purchasing an additional 54,263 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 115,843 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,076,000 after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,897,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $13,789,615,000 after purchasing an additional 360,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 223,977 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $54,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 90,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,760,352. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the sale, the insider owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 8,749 shares of company stock worth $1,708,577 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on COF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $273.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Capital One Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.14.

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Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock opened at $212.31 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $174.24 and a 1 year high of $259.64. The company has a market cap of $132.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.38 and a 200 day moving average of $199.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $1.02. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $15.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. The business's revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Capital One Financial's payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report).

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