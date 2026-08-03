Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Fortive Corporation $FTV

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV - Free Report) by 96.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,712 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 164,175 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of Fortive worth $18,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 246.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 845 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Fortive from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered Fortive from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fortive from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $63.10.

View Our Latest Report on FTV

Fortive Price Performance

Fortive stock opened at $59.30 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $61.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.24. Fortive Corporation has a 1 year low of $46.34 and a 1 year high of $64.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.06.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 12.38%.The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Corporation will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. Fortive's payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation NYSE: FTV is a diversified industrial technology company headquartered in Everett, Washington. The company was created through a spin‑off from Danaher Corporation in 2016 and has since focused on building a portfolio of professional instrumentation and industrial technology businesses. In 2020 Fortive completed a further portfolio separation with the spin‑off of Vontier, concentrating Fortive's activities on higher‑margin instrumentation, software and services.

Fortive's operations center on professional test and measurement, sensing and monitoring, software‑enabled solutions, and lifecycle services that support industrial and commercial customers.

See Also

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