Quantinno Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 805,500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 298,342 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of Healthpeak Properties worth $13,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 156,086 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 61,952 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $3,938,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 613.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 367,256 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 315,763 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 433.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 849,215 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $13,655,000 after purchasing an additional 690,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 320,040 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 204,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

In other Healthpeak Properties news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $213,736.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $148,520.20. This represents a 59.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore cut Healthpeak Properties from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $20.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.7%

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $22.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 67.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.73%.The business had revenue of $752.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $694.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Healthpeak Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 381.25%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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