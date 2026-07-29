Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 104,950 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,387 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after buying an additional 104,950 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $78,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $33,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 315.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $375,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,054,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $489,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 81.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $677,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $182.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.33. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $184.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.37. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $165.66 and a one year high of $261.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $22.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.95 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company's revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 217,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,261,920. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Andre Almeida bought 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,673. This trade represents a 12.82% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about T-Mobile US

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS lowered its price target from $255 to $235 but maintained a “Buy” rating, implying substantial potential upside from the recent trading level. The target cut reflects a more cautious outlook rather than a change to UBS’s positive investment stance. Benzinga

UBS lowered its price target from $255 to $235 but maintained a “Buy” rating, implying substantial potential upside from the recent trading level. The target cut reflects a more cautious outlook rather than a change to UBS’s positive investment stance. Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile’s CEO is continuing to reduce free-phone promotions after elevated postpaid churn showed signs of improving. Fewer giveaways could support margins and cash flow, although the strategy risks making the carrier less attractive to price-sensitive customers. T-Mobile cuts free phone deals

T-Mobile’s CEO is continuing to reduce free-phone promotions after elevated postpaid churn showed signs of improving. Fewer giveaways could support margins and cash flow, although the strategy risks making the carrier less attractive to price-sensitive customers. Neutral Sentiment: Customer experience is emerging as an important competitive differentiator for T-Mobile and Verizon, but analysts caution that customer-experience scores should not be treated as a direct forecast of subscriber or financial growth. Customer experience competition

Customer experience is emerging as an important competitive differentiator for T-Mobile and Verizon, but analysts caution that customer-experience scores should not be treated as a direct forecast of subscriber or financial growth. Neutral Sentiment: The broader 5G market remains a long-term growth opportunity, with global subscriptions expected to expand significantly through 2031. However, North American penetration is already high, shifting the industry’s focus from coverage expansion to customer retention, pricing and service quality. Telecom stocks comparison

The broader 5G market remains a long-term growth opportunity, with global subscriptions expected to expand significantly through 2031. However, North American penetration is already high, shifting the industry’s focus from coverage expansion to customer retention, pricing and service quality. Negative Sentiment: Investment commentary questioned whether T-Mobile’s unusually strong returns on assets can persist as competition intensifies. Starlink’s push into home broadband could limit T-Mobile’s ability to raise prices and pressure its broadband growth and profitability assumptions. Emerging network competition concerns

Investment commentary questioned whether T-Mobile’s unusually strong returns on assets can persist as competition intensifies. Starlink’s push into home broadband could limit T-Mobile’s ability to raise prices and pressure its broadband growth and profitability assumptions. Negative Sentiment: A service outage affected thousands of T-Mobile customers across the United States. Although the company said resources were focused on restoring service, the incident could damage customer satisfaction and increase churn concerns. T-Mobile outage

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. UBS Group cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Benchmark cut their price objective on T-Mobile US from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on T-Mobile US from $261.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $252.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on T-Mobile US

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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