Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 204,411 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Free Report) by 68.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 503,350 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 204,411 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.43% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $61,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get MAA alerts: Sign Up

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,821 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 927 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 21.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,538 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, Director Tamara D. Fischer acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $128.55 per share, with a total value of $141,405.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,405. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $145.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on MAA

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE:MAA opened at $135.61 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $120.30 and a one year high of $152.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.30. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 17.60%.The company had revenue of $553.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.45%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mid-America Apartment Communities, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mid-America Apartment Communities wasn't on the list.

While Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here