Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 213,119 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM - Free Report) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,976 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 213,119 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $124,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in Philip Morris International by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,377,875 shares of the company's stock worth $16,262,967,000 after buying an additional 12,227,004 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,559,706 shares of the company's stock worth $8,751,407,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013,173 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 132,355,726 shares of the company's stock worth $21,230,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579,399 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,301,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,491,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475,204 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,262,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,300,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company's stock.

Key Philip Morris International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Philip Morris International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Philip Morris doubled its planned investment in its Aurora, Colorado, manufacturing campus to approximately $1.2 billion through 2028. The facility is intended to expand Zyn nicotine-pouch production, strengthen supply-chain capacity and support exports as demand grows. It could eventually generate about $550 million in annual economic activity and support 1,000 indirect jobs. Philip Morris doubles Colorado campus investment to $1.2 billion

Philip Morris doubled its planned investment in its Aurora, Colorado, manufacturing campus to approximately $1.2 billion through 2028. The facility is intended to expand Zyn nicotine-pouch production, strengthen supply-chain capacity and support exports as demand grows. It could eventually generate about $550 million in annual economic activity and support 1,000 indirect jobs. Positive Sentiment: The investment reinforces PMI’s shift toward smoke-free products and gives Zyn additional production capacity in the U.S. The FDA’s modified-risk authorization for Zyn—the first U.S. nicotine pouch to receive that status—could also support consumer adoption and strengthen the brand’s competitive position. Philip Morris International Wins FDA Modified Risk Status For ZYN In The US

The investment reinforces PMI’s shift toward smoke-free products and gives Zyn additional production capacity in the U.S. The FDA’s modified-risk authorization for Zyn—the first U.S. nicotine pouch to receive that status—could also support consumer adoption and strengthen the brand’s competitive position. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results were strong, with earnings and revenue exceeding consensus estimates and revenue rising 10.4% year over year. Investors appear willing to look beyond near-term guidance pressure because PMI is reinvesting cash into its higher-growth U.S. smoke-free business. The Sharpest Exchanges From PM's Earnings Call

Recent quarterly results were strong, with earnings and revenue exceeding consensus estimates and revenue rising 10.4% year over year. Investors appear willing to look beyond near-term guidance pressure because PMI is reinvesting cash into its higher-growth U.S. smoke-free business. Negative Sentiment: PMI lowered its 2026 adjusted earnings forecast for the third time this year. The reduction was primarily tied to less favorable currency assumptions, but repeated guidance cuts remain a risk to earnings expectations and valuation. Why Did Philip Morris Rise After Cutting Its 2026 Profit Forecast Again?

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.4%

PM stock opened at $195.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.11 and a twelve month high of $199.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 163.41%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Philip Morris International's dividend payout ratio is presently 84.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc NYSE: PM is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI's product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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