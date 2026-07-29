Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 234,139 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) by 65.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 592,879 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 234,139 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Duke Energy worth $77,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 19.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 31,238 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 523.4% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 42,233 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 35,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $954,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $438,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 21,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,087.25. This represents a 14.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry K. Sideris sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total value of $2,487,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,952,205.74. This represents a 17.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Evercore raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.62.

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Duke Energy Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $129.36 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $125.51 and its 200-day moving average is $126.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.66. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $113.89 and a 52 week high of $134.49. The company has a market capitalization of $100.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Duke Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

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Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

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