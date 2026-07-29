Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 30,482 Shares of MSCI Inc $MSCI

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,134 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 30,482 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.20% of MSCI worth $80,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000. SummitTX Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 303.7% during the 1st quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 6,778 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,864 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $18,253,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in MSCI by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,621 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $1,124,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Stock Up 1.6%

MSCI stock opened at $580.43 on Wednesday. MSCI Inc has a twelve month low of $501.08 and a twelve month high of $644.77. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $596.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $576.65.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.99 by ($0.05). MSCI had a net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The firm had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. The company's revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post 19.58 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. MSCI's payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSCI. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $690.00 price objective on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MSCI from $700.00 to $742.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on MSCI from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group set a $615.00 price target on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on MSCI from $730.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $709.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MSCI

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

Further Reading

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