Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 504,317 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 129.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 894,945 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after buying an additional 504,317 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.20% of eBay worth $81,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 128.9% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about eBay

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Positive Sentiment: eBay was mentioned as a stock pick on CNBC’s “Final Trades,” which may provide modest additional investor attention and support sentiment. ServiceNow, Meta, eBay And A Health Care Stock On CNBC’s ‘Final Trades’

eBay was mentioned as a stock pick on CNBC’s “Final Trades,” which may provide modest additional investor attention and support sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Recent operating momentum remains supportive: eBay’s latest quarterly revenue rose 19.5% year over year to $3.09 billion, while adjusted earnings of $1.66 per share exceeded analysts’ expectations. The stock is also above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Recent operating momentum remains supportive: eBay’s latest quarterly revenue rose 19.5% year over year to $3.09 billion, while adjusted earnings of $1.66 per share exceeded analysts’ expectations. The stock is also above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Neutral Sentiment: Strong demand for limited-release products, including OpenAI’s Codex Micro device reselling at a substantial premium, highlights eBay’s role in secondary-market commerce but is unlikely to materially affect near-term financial results. OpenAI’s first hardware device debuted at $230. Now, it’s on eBay for $1,850

Strong demand for limited-release products, including OpenAI’s Codex Micro device reselling at a substantial premium, highlights eBay’s role in secondary-market commerce but is unlikely to materially affect near-term financial results. Neutral Sentiment: A newly introduced federal “Online Sellers’ Bill of Rights” could require large marketplaces to provide greater notice and appeal rights and limit inventory and fund holds. The bill has only eight cosponsors, making its passage uncertain, but it represents a potential future compliance burden for eBay. Online Sellers’ Bill of Rights Act of 2026

A newly introduced federal “Online Sellers’ Bill of Rights” could require large marketplaces to provide greater notice and appeal rights and limit inventory and fund holds. The bill has only eight cosponsors, making its passage uncertain, but it represents a potential future compliance burden for eBay. Negative Sentiment: eBay and three former senior executives agreed to pay approximately $55.7 million to settle a lawsuit involving the 2019 stalking and harassment campaign against a Massachusetts couple. The payment is relatively small compared with eBay’s roughly $52 billion market value, but the settlement creates a one-time financial cost and renews reputational and governance concerns. eBay, former executives to pay $56 million to settle couple’s harassment case

eBay Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $117.44 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $111.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.61. The company has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.37. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.12 and a 52-week high of $119.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.04 billion. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on eBay from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on eBay from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on eBay from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on eBay to $117.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on eBay from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $110.52.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EBAY

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $5,852,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 29,217 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,419,557.68. This represents a 63.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,259,096.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 275,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,214,595.23. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,012 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,852. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

See Also

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