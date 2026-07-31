Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 70,549 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG - Free Report) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,272 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 70,549 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Republic Services worth $38,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Republic Services alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,200 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $13,606,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,952 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $617,165,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 344,535 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $73,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus cut shares of Republic Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Republic Services from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $247.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $233.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $243.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RSG

Republic Services Stock Down 3.5%

RSG stock opened at $211.32 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $196.41 and a one year high of $238.62. The firm has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.40. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $212.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 13.00%.The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Republic Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Insider Activity

In other Republic Services news, Director Sandra M. Volpe sold 1,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $380,304.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 58 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,254.24. This represents a 96.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 60,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $213.31 per share, with a total value of $12,947,917.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 110,803,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,635,597,400.42. This trade represents a 0.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 987,150 shares of company stock worth $202,366,682. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic's core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Republic Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Republic Services wasn't on the list.

While Republic Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here