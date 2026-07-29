Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 7,099 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,987 shares of the aerospace company's stock after buying an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Northrop Grumman worth $77,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $550.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $78.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of -0.10. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12 month low of $479.02 and a 12 month high of $774.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $535.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $621.55.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 10.48%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.15 EPS. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.600-29.100 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $2.47 dividend. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman's previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $9.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Northrop Grumman's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $603.00 to $533.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $615.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $659.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOC

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

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