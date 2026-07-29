Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 75,135 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,069 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 75,135 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Illinois Tool Works worth $72,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,887,218 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,622,322,000 after buying an additional 189,229 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,596,511 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,122,535,000 after acquiring an additional 151,864 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,944,651 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,709,734,000 after acquiring an additional 184,301 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,636,392 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,141,948,000 after purchasing an additional 142,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,705,081 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $912,562,000 after purchasing an additional 54,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $296.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $274.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ITW

Key Headlines Impacting Illinois Tool Works

Here are the key news stories impacting Illinois Tool Works this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: ITW reported adjusted earnings of $2.84 per share versus the $2.80 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 6.1% year over year to $4.30 billion, ahead of the $4.19 billion expected. EPS increased 10.1% from the prior-year quarter. Reuters: Illinois Tool Works raises annual profit forecast on strong industrial demand

ITW reported adjusted earnings of $2.84 per share versus the $2.80 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 6.1% year over year to $4.30 billion, ahead of the $4.19 billion expected. EPS increased 10.1% from the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Profitability and cash flow improved: Operating income reached a record $1.15 billion, up 7.4%, and operating margin expanded 40 basis points to 26.7%. Free cash flow increased 41% to $631 million, supporting more than $1.2 billion of dividends and share repurchases during the quarter. Quiver Quantitative: Illinois Tool Works Reports Record Q2 Operating Income

Operating income reached a record $1.15 billion, up 7.4%, and operating margin expanded 40 basis points to 26.7%. Free cash flow increased 41% to $631 million, supporting more than $1.2 billion of dividends and share repurchases during the quarter. Positive Sentiment: Management raised guidance: Full-year 2026 EPS guidance increased to $11.35–$11.55 from the prior outlook, while organic revenue growth guidance rose to 3%–4% and total revenue growth to 4%–5%. Strength in Welding, Test & Measurement and Electronics, and Polymers & Fluids helped drive the upgrade. The company also expects approximately $1.5 billion of share repurchases. ITW Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results and Raises Full Year 2026 Guidance

Full-year 2026 EPS guidance increased to $11.35–$11.55 from the prior outlook, while organic revenue growth guidance rose to 3%–4% and total revenue growth to 4%–5%. Strength in Welding, Test & Measurement and Electronics, and Polymers & Fluids helped drive the upgrade. The company also expects approximately $1.5 billion of share repurchases. Neutral Sentiment: Market backdrop remains supportive but risks remain: Reports pointed to improving U.S. manufacturing conditions and stronger capital-expenditure demand. However, ITW cited raw-material costs, pricing timing, tariffs, foreign exchange and broader industrial conditions as potential sources of volatility. Its median analyst price target of $291 is also below the recently reported trading level, suggesting expectations may already reflect much of the good news. The Motley Fool: Here's Why Illinois Tool Works Stock Popped Higher

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $296.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $85.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $238.82 and a one year high of $303.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.36% and a net margin of 19.32%.The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.350-11.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.80%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon bought 806 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $247.99 per share, for a total transaction of $199,879.94. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,652 shares of the company's stock, valued at $409,679.48. This trade represents a 95.27% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Illinois Tool Works, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Illinois Tool Works wasn't on the list.

While Illinois Tool Works currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here