Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 78,005 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 285,012 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after buying an additional 78,005 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $164,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CAP Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the first quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Durante & Waters LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the first quarter. Durante & Waters LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% during the first quarter. Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Tenon Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ opened at $682.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $718.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $656.64. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $551.68 and a 1 year high of $748.65.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8135 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd.

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Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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