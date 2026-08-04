Quantinno Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,372 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 44,732 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of Zebra Technologies worth $10,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 330.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total transaction of $126,975.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,122.90. This trade represents a 11.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total transaction of $748,620.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,905.82. This represents a 32.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $291.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock's fifty day moving average is $255.28 and its 200 day moving average is $240.11. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a one year low of $199.05 and a one year high of $350.64.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.54. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 7.49%.The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $267.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $345.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $364.00 to $344.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $327.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

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