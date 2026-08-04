Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES - Free Report) by 125.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,741 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 60,471 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Ares Management were worth $11,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES stock opened at $138.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.39. The company has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.49. Ares Management Corporation has a 12-month low of $95.80 and a 12-month high of $195.26.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 10.63%.The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Ares Management's payout ratio is presently 247.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Ares Management from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $165.00 to $131.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $159.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARES

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation NYSE: ARES is a global alternative asset manager that provides investment solutions across credit, private equity and real estate. The firm originates and manages capital across a range of strategies including direct lending, syndicated and special situations credit, private equity buyouts and growth investments, and real estate equity and debt. Ares serves institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and high‑net‑worth clients through both commingled funds and bespoke managed account structures.

Within credit, Ares offers strategies spanning leveraged loans, structured credit, opportunistic and distressed debt, and specialty finance, with an emphasis on underwriting, portfolio construction and active asset management.

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