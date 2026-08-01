Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Concentrix Corporation $CNXC

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC - Free Report) by 171.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,076,413 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 679,749 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.76% of Concentrix worth $29,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Concentrix by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,927,196 shares of the company's stock valued at $121,713,000 after purchasing an additional 714,604 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,385,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 257,251 shares of the company's stock worth $10,696,000 after buying an additional 73,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the first quarter worth $44,523,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Concentrix from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Concentrix in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Concentrix from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Concentrix from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.75.

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Concentrix Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Concentrix Corporation has a one year low of $19.12 and a one year high of $57.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.47.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.01). Concentrix had a positive return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 13.16%.The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Concentrix's revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Concentrix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.830-11.180 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.770 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Concentrix Corporation will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Concentrix's dividend payout ratio is presently -6.75%.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Inc NASDAQ: CNXC is a global business services company specializing in customer engagement solutions and technology‐driven business process outsourcing. The firm’s offerings encompass customer care delivered across voice and digital channels, back‐office processing, analytics and consulting, and automated workflow management. By integrating proprietary platforms, strategic partnerships and advanced automation, Concentrix helps clients enhance customer experiences and streamline operations.

Its capabilities extend to digital marketing and technology implementation, leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to optimize customer journeys.

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