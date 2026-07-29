Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI - Free Report) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,871,188 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 589,205 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 2.47% of YETI worth $68,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get YETI alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of YETI by 2,079.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of YETI by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 648 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

YETI Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of YETI stock opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average of $44.59. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.51 and a 12-month high of $53.21.

YETI (NYSE:YETI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. YETI had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.36%.The business had revenue of $380.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. YETI's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. YETI has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.890 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on YETI shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price objective on YETI in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 target price on YETI in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded YETI from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $52.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on YETI

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc is an American outdoor and lifestyle products company known for its premium, performance-driven coolers, drinkware and accessories. The company's portfolio includes hard coolers under its flagship Tundra series, soft coolers in the Hopper line, and vacuum-insulated drinkware sold under the Rambler brand. YETI's products are engineered for durability, temperature retention and rugged outdoor use, targeting consumers ranging from avid anglers and hunters to outdoor enthusiasts and everyday users seeking high-quality insulated containers.

Founded in 2006 by brothers Roy and Ryan Seiders in Austin, Texas, YETI began with a focus on building a better cooler that could withstand extreme conditions and maintain ice retention longer than traditional alternatives.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider YETI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and YETI wasn't on the list.

While YETI currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here