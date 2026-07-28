Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,132 shares of the investment management company's stock after acquiring an additional 34,950 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $180,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GS. Audent Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 215,482 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $189,409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,890,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,990 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $124,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $1,046.53 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $694.05 and a fifty-two week high of $1,153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $308.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. The business's 50 day moving average price is $1,049.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $952.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.47 by $6.51. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.22 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 15.53%.The Goldman Sachs Group's revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 68.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,018.99. This trade represents a 47.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total transaction of $6,675,632.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. This trade represents a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,450 shares of company stock valued at $29,668,201. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Zacks Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $940.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $870.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1,061.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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