Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Aon plc $AON

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON - Free Report) by 94.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,807 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 109,492 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of AON worth $72,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get AON alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,171,049 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $7,117,960,000 after acquiring an additional 191,658 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of AON by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,252,904 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,323,850,000 after acquiring an additional 176,207 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AON by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,229,464 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,291,048,000 after purchasing an additional 105,154 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in AON by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,852,456 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,770,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AON by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,141,363 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,810,726,000 after purchasing an additional 28,066 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 1,950 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.05, for a total value of $725,497.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 13,404 shares in the company, valued at $4,986,958.20. The trade was a 12.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AON from $372.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AON from $360.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AON from $389.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $404.00 to $400.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AON in a report on Friday, July 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AON has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AON

AON Stock Up 3.9%

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $381.65 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $304.59 and a 52-week high of $382.34. The stock has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $338.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

AON (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. AON had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 22.54%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. AON's payout ratio is 18.00%.

AON Profile

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AON, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AON wasn't on the list.

While AON currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here