Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stake in Brookfield Corporation $BN

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN - Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,513 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 53,778 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP's holdings in Brookfield were worth $11,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Partners Value Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Partners Value Investments L.P. now owns 181,405,955 shares of the company's stock worth $8,324,719,000 after purchasing an additional 60,468,651 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Brookfield by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 113,652,306 shares of the company's stock worth $5,215,504,000 after acquiring an additional 32,760,558 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Brookfield by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 99,069,016 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,546,443,000 after buying an additional 30,755,354 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,103,120 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,228,915,000 after acquiring an additional 31,543,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,050,624 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,985,224,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Brookfield from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Brookfield from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Brookfield in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TD boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $56.64.

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Brookfield Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of BN stock opened at $43.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.32. Brookfield Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.93 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Brookfield's payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation NYSE: BN is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long‑lived, cash‑generating assets.

Brookfield's services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

Further Reading

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