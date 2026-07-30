Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY - Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,826 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 35,924 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.40% of Avery Dennison worth $52,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,448,799 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,900,428,000 after acquiring an additional 69,662 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,808,960 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $942,039,000 after purchasing an additional 644,664 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,869,889 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $703,856,000 after purchasing an additional 647,795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,701,598 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $673,247,000 after purchasing an additional 34,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,659,862 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $269,180,000 after purchasing an additional 77,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company's stock.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

NYSE AVY opened at $167.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $160.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.33. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 1 year low of $152.42 and a 1 year high of $199.54.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.26 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 7.66%.The firm's revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Avery Dennison's dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $221.00 to $209.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Argus set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $200.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVY

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

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