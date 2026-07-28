Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF - Free Report) by 121.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,047,210 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 573,812 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.68% of CF Industries worth $135,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 493 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 552 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF Industries stock opened at $119.78 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.42 and a 1 year high of $141.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.44. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.40.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from CF Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CF Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded CF Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. HSBC cut their price target on CF Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on CF Industries from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $116.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CF Industries

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products for agricultural and industrial customers. The company specializes in the production of ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate (UAN), nitric acid and ammonium nitrate, which serve as key inputs for fertilizer blends, industrial chemicals and other downstream applications.

Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, CF Industries operates production facilities and distribution terminals across North America and the United Kingdom.

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