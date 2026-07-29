Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stock Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,876 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 24,301 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of Corning worth $66,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

Corning News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Positive Sentiment: Corning reported Q2 revenue of $4.74 billion , up 17% year over year and ahead of the $4.63 billion consensus estimate. Core EPS rose 30% to $0.78 , topping expectations of $0.76 and increasing from $0.60 a year earlier. Corning Q2 2026 Results

Corning reported Q2 revenue of , up 17% year over year and ahead of the $4.63 billion consensus estimate. Core EPS rose 30% to , topping expectations of $0.76 and increasing from $0.60 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Optical Communications sales increased 32% to $2.07 billion, including 65% growth in Enterprise Networks, as demand for fiber and generative-AI infrastructure products accelerated. Solar sales also surged 90%, supporting revenue, margins and cash flow. Corning Earnings Call Highlights

Optical Communications sales increased 32% to $2.07 billion, including 65% growth in Enterprise Networks, as demand for fiber and generative-AI infrastructure products accelerated. Solar sales also surged 90%, supporting revenue, margins and cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Management said Corning is entering a new phase of accelerating growth, reinforcing the longer-term investment case tied to AI data centers and the company’s upgraded Springboard plan. Corning Posts Higher Profit and Sales

Management said Corning is entering a new phase of accelerating growth, reinforcing the longer-term investment case tied to AI data centers and the company’s upgraded Springboard plan. Neutral Sentiment: Corning’s data-center strategy is shifting from copper toward fiber, potentially positioning GLW to benefit from sustained AI infrastructure spending, although investor letters and sector commentary provide limited new company-specific financial information. Corning Data Center Technology

Corning’s data-center strategy is shifting from copper toward fiber, potentially positioning GLW to benefit from sustained AI infrastructure spending, although investor letters and sector commentary provide limited new company-specific financial information. Negative Sentiment: Q3 revenue guidance of $4.9 billion to $5.0 billion was below or merely in line with the $5.0 billion consensus estimate. EPS guidance of $0.85 to $0.89 was broadly in line, offering insufficient upside for investors. Corning Mixed Outlook

Q3 revenue guidance of was below or merely in line with the $5.0 billion consensus estimate. EPS guidance of $0.85 to $0.89 was broadly in line, offering insufficient upside for investors. Negative Sentiment: The softer outlook triggered a broader sell-off in optical-component stocks and intensified an AI-infrastructure rotation. Analysts and traders viewed the earnings beat as inadequate relative to elevated expectations, contributing to significant downside pressure in GLW. Corning Leads Optical Stock Rout

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Corning from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Corning from $149.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Corning from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $194.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLW

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $126.04 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $271.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $108.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.31, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.29 and a 200-day moving average of $156.25.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The business's revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Corning has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.890 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.46, for a total transaction of $18,646,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 908,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at $169,371,500.38. This represents a 9.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total transaction of $4,124,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 25,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,301.10. This represents a 43.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,655 shares of company stock worth $30,692,560. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

Further Reading

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